Friday, March 12

Boys basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming/diving — Section 4AA diving at SMS, 6:10 p.m.

Gymnastics — At Forest Lake, 6 p.m.

Boys Nordic skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, TBA

Saturday, March 13

Boys hockey — At Irondale (NSC Super Rink), 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Sectional at Hastings, 5 p.m.

Boys swimming/diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

Nothing scheduled

Monday, March 15

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, March 16

Girls hockey — Section 4AA quarterfinals at SCVRC, TBA

Wednesday, March 17

Wrestling — Section 4AA individual tourney at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 18

Boys basketball — Section 4AAAA quarterfinals, TBA

Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA quarterfinals, TBA

Boys hockey — Section 4AA quarterfinals, TBA

Girls hockey — Section 4AA semifinals at higher seed, TBA

Boys swimming and diving — State diving at U of M, noon

Friday, March 19

Boys swimming and diving — State finals at U of M, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 20

Boys hockey — Section 4AA semifinals at higher seed, TBA

Girls hockey — Section 4AA finals at higher seed, TBA

Wrestling — Individual state preliminaries at SAHS, 9 a.m.

Gymnastics — Sectional 4AA Meet at White Bear Lake, TBA

Sunday, March 21

Nothing scheduled

