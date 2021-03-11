Friday, March 12
Boys basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming/diving — Section 4AA diving at SMS, 6:10 p.m.
Gymnastics — At Forest Lake, 6 p.m.
Boys Nordic skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, TBA
Saturday, March 13
Boys hockey — At Irondale (NSC Super Rink), 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Sectional at Hastings, 5 p.m.
Boys swimming/diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 14
Nothing scheduled
Monday, March 15
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, March 16
Girls hockey — Section 4AA quarterfinals at SCVRC, TBA
Wednesday, March 17
Wrestling — Section 4AA individual tourney at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 18
Boys basketball — Section 4AAAA quarterfinals, TBA
Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA quarterfinals, TBA
Boys hockey — Section 4AA quarterfinals, TBA
Girls hockey — Section 4AA semifinals at higher seed, TBA
Boys swimming and diving — State diving at U of M, noon
Friday, March 19
Boys swimming and diving — State finals at U of M, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 20
Boys hockey — Section 4AA semifinals at higher seed, TBA
Girls hockey — Section 4AA finals at higher seed, TBA
Wrestling — Individual state preliminaries at SAHS, 9 a.m.
Gymnastics — Sectional 4AA Meet at White Bear Lake, TBA
Sunday, March 21
Nothing scheduled
