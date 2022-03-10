Friday, March 11

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, March 12

Nothing scheduled

Monday, March 14

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, March 15

Nothing scheduled

Wednesday, March 16

Girls basketball — State quarterfinals at Williams Arena, TBA

Thursday, March 17

Girls basketball — State semis at Williams Arena, 6/8 p.m.

Friday, March 18

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, March 19

Girls basketball — State finals at Williams Arena, 8 p.m.

Tags

Load comments