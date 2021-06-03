Friday, June 4
Boys golf — Section 4AAA tourney at Bunker Hills GC, TBA
Girls golf — Section 4AAA tourney at Tanners Brook GC, TBA
Boys lacrosse — Section 4 semis: H-M at SAHS, 1 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — Section 4 semifinals: WBL at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Baseball — Section 4AAAA: Woodbury at SAHS, 9 a.m.
Monday, June 7
Softball — Section 4AAAA, TBA
Tuesday, June 8
Baseball — Section 4AAAA at SAHS, TBA
Softball — Section 4AAAA, TBA
Boys track and field — Section 4AA prelims at SAHS, 3 p.m.
Girls track and field — Section 4AA prelims at SAHS, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
Baseball — Section 4AAAA at Northwestern University, TBA
Softball — Section 4AAAA at McKnight, TBA
Boys lacrosse — Section 4 finals at SAHS, TBA
Girls lacrosse — Section 4 finals at SAHS, TBA
Thursday, June 10
Softball — Section 4AAAA finals at McKnight, TBA
Boys track and field — Section 4AA finals at SAHS, TBA
Girls track and field — Section 4AA finals at SAHS, TBA
Friday, June 11
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, June 12
Nothing scheduled
