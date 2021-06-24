Friday, June 25
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, June 26
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, June 27
Legion baseball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 28
Legion baseball — Blaine at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Junior Legion baseball — At Woodbury, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 29
Junior Legion baseball — Roseville at SAHS, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 30
Legion baseball — At East Ridge, 5 p.m.
Junior Legion baseball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 1
Legion baseball — At Apple Valley, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 2
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, July 3
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, July 4
Nothing scheduled
