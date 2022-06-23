Friday, June 24

Legion baseball — Eau Claire at La Crosse Tourney, 1:30 p.m.

Legion baseball — La Crosse at La Crosse Tourney, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Legion baseball — Appleton at La Crosse Tourney, 1:30 p.m.

Legion baseball — Onalaska at La Crosse Tourney, 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

Legion baseball — At Farmington, 1 p.m.

Monday, June 27

Legion baseball — At White Bear Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Junior Legion baseball — WB Lake at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

Legion baseball — Oakdale at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

Legion baseball — Mahtomedi at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Junior Legion baseball — At East Ridge (2), 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

Legion baseball — Hudson at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 1

Legion baseball — East Ridge at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, July 3

Nothing scheduled

Monday, July 4

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, July 5

Nothing scheduled

Wednesday, July 6

Nothing scheduled

Thursday, July 7

Nothing scheduled

Friday, July 8

Legion baseball — New Prague at Gopher Classic, 2 p.m.

Junior Legion baseball — At Eagan Tournament, TBA

Tags

Load comments