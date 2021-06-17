Friday, June 18
Legion baseball — At Burnsville Tournament, TBA
Saturday, June 19
Boys track and field — State meet at STMA, 10 a.m.
Girls track and field — State meet at STMA, 3:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — State tournament at SAHS, TBA
Legion baseball — At Burnsville Tournament, TBA
Sunday, June 20
Legion baseball — At Burnsville Tournament, TBA
Monday, June 21
Legion baseball — East Ridge at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22
Legion baseball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
Junior Legion baseball — Waconia at SAHS (2), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23
Legion baseball — At Spring Lake Park, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 24
Legion baseball — Mahtomedi at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Junior Legion baseball — Park at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Friday, June 25
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, June 26
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, June 27
Legion baseball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
