Friday, June 18

Legion baseball — At Burnsville Tournament, TBA

Saturday, June 19

Boys track and field — State meet at STMA, 10 a.m.

Girls track and field — State meet at STMA, 3:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — State tournament at SAHS, TBA

Legion baseball — At Burnsville Tournament, TBA

Sunday, June 20

Legion baseball — At Burnsville Tournament, TBA

Monday, June 21

Legion baseball — East Ridge at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

Legion baseball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Junior Legion baseball — Waconia at SAHS (2), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

Legion baseball — At Spring Lake Park, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 24

Legion baseball — Mahtomedi at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Junior Legion baseball — Park at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Friday, June 25

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, June 26

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, June 27

Legion baseball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

