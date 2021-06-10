Friday, June 11
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, June 12
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, June 13
Nothing scheduled
Monday, June 14
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, June 15
Baseball — State tournament at Chaska Athletic Park, TBA
Softball — State tournament at Caswell Park, TBA
Boys lacrosse — State tournament at SAHS, TBA
Boys golf — State meet at Bunker Hills GC, noon
Girls golf — State meet at Bunker Hills GC, 7:30 a.m.
Wednesday, June 16
Baseball — State tournament at Chaska Athletic Park, TBA
Softball — State tournament at Caswell Park, TBA
Boys golf — State meet at Bunker Hills GC, noon
Girls golf — State meet at Bunker Hills GC, 7:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 17
Boys track and field — State meet (3,200) at STMA, 4 p.m.
Girls track and field — State meet (3,200) at STMA, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — State tournament at SAHS, TBA
Friday, June 18
Baseball — State finals at Target Field, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Boys track and field — State meet at STMA, 10 a.m.
Girls track and field — State meet at STMA, 3:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — State tournament at SAHS, TBA
Sunday, June 20
Nothing scheduled
Monday, June 21
Nothing scheduled
