Friday, June 11

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, June 12

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, June 13

Nothing scheduled

Monday, June 14

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, June 15

Baseball — State tournament at Chaska Athletic Park, TBA

Softball — State tournament at Caswell Park, TBA

Boys lacrosse — State tournament at SAHS, TBA

Boys golf — State meet at Bunker Hills GC, noon

Girls golf — State meet at Bunker Hills GC, 7:30 a.m.

Wednesday, June 16

Baseball — State tournament at Chaska Athletic Park, TBA

Softball — State tournament at Caswell Park, TBA

Boys golf — State meet at Bunker Hills GC, noon

Girls golf — State meet at Bunker Hills GC, 7:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 17

Boys track and field — State meet (3,200) at STMA, 4 p.m.

Girls track and field — State meet (3,200) at STMA, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — State tournament at SAHS, TBA

Friday, June 18

Baseball — State finals at Target Field, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Boys track and field — State meet at STMA, 10 a.m.

Girls track and field — State meet at STMA, 3:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — State tournament at SAHS, TBA

Sunday, June 20

Nothing scheduled

Monday, June 21

Nothing scheduled

