Friday, June 10

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, June 11

Boys track and field — State meet at STMA, 4 p.m.

Girls track and field — State meet at STMA, 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

Nothing scheduled

Monday, June 13

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, June 14

Baseball — Class AAAA state quarterfinals at CHS Field, TBA

Boys golf — Class AAA state meet at Bunker Hills, 7:30 a.m.

Girls golf — Class AAA state meet at Bunker Hills, noon

Boys lacrosse — State quarterfinals at SAHS, TBA

Girls lacrosse — State quarterfinals at Roseville, TBA

Wednesday, June 15

Baseball — State semifinals at CHS Field, noon/2:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Class AAA state meet at Bunker Hills, 7:30 a.m.

Girls golf — Class AAA state meet at Bunker Hills, noon

Thursday, June 16

Boys lacrosse — State semifinals at Roseville, 3/5 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — State semifinals at SAHS, 3/5 p.m.

Friday, June 17

Baseball — Class AAAA state finals at Target Field, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Boys lacrosse — State tournament at SAHS/RAHS, TBA

Girls lacrosse — State tournament at SAHS/RAHS, TBA

