Friday, July 9

Legion baseball — At Gopher Classic, TBA

Junior Legion baseball — At Eagan Tournament, TBA

Saturday, July 10

Legion baseball — At Gopher Classic, TBA

Junior Legion baseball — At Eagan Tournament, TBA

Sunday, July 11

Legion baseball — At Gopher Classic, TBA

Junior Legion baseball — At Eagan Tournament, TBA

Monday, July 12

Legion baseball — At Gopher Classic, TBA

Tuesday, July 13

Legion baseball — Spring Park at SAHS, 5:30 p.m.

Junior Legion baseball — At East Ridge, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14

Legion baseball — At St. Thomas Academy, 6 p.m.

Junior Legion baseball — At Roseville, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 15

Legion baseball — At Eastview (2), 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Junior Legion baseball — At Park, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 16

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, July 17

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, July 18

Legion baseball — At Apple Valley, 3 p.m.

