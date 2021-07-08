Friday, July 9
Legion baseball — At Gopher Classic, TBA
Junior Legion baseball — At Eagan Tournament, TBA
Saturday, July 10
Legion baseball — At Gopher Classic, TBA
Junior Legion baseball — At Eagan Tournament, TBA
Sunday, July 11
Legion baseball — At Gopher Classic, TBA
Junior Legion baseball — At Eagan Tournament, TBA
Monday, July 12
Legion baseball — At Gopher Classic, TBA
Tuesday, July 13
Legion baseball — Spring Park at SAHS, 5:30 p.m.
Junior Legion baseball — At East Ridge, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
Legion baseball — At St. Thomas Academy, 6 p.m.
Junior Legion baseball — At Roseville, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 15
Legion baseball — At Eastview (2), 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Junior Legion baseball — At Park, 5 p.m.
Friday, July 16
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, July 17
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, July 18
Legion baseball — At Apple Valley, 3 p.m.
