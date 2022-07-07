Friday, July 8

Legion baseball — New Prague at Gopher Classic, 2 p.m.

Junior Legion baseball — At Eagan Tournament, TBA

Saturday, July 9

Legion baseball — Eagan at Gopher Classic, 9 a.m.

Legion baseball — Omaha at Gopher Classic, 11:30 a.m.

Junior Legion baseball — At Eagan Tournament, TBA

Sunday, July 10

Legion baseball — Billings at Gopher Classic, 2 p.m.

Legion baseball — Waconia at Gopher Classic, 4:30 p.m.

Junior Legion baseball — At Eagan Tournament, TBA

Monday, July 11

Legion baseball — Gopher Classic, TBA

Tuesday, July 12

Legion baseball — Gopher Classic, TBA

Wednesday, July 13

Legion baseball — Cottage Grove at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Junior Legion baseball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 14

Legion baseball — Woodbury Blue at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 15

Legion baseball — At Forest Lake (Schumacher), 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, July 17

Nothing scheduled

