Friday, July 23
Legion baseball — Sub-state tournament at Irondale, TBA
Junior Legion baseball — Sub-state at Rosemount, TBA
Saturday, July 24
Legion baseball — Sub-state tournament at Irondale, TBA
Junior Legion baseball — Sub-state at Rosemount, TBA
Sunday, July 25
Junior Legion baseball — Sub-state at Rosemount, TBA
Monday, July 26
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, July 27
Nothing scheduled
Wednesday, July 28
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, July 29
Legion baseball — State tournament, TBA
Junior Legion baseball — State playoffs, TBA
Friday, July 30
Legion baseball — State tournament, TBA
Junior Legion baseball — State playoffs, TBA
Saturday, July 31
Legion baseball — State tournament, TBA
Junior Legion baseball — State playoffs, TBA
Sunday, August 1
Junior Legion baseball — State playoffs, TBA
