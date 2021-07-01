Friday, July 2
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, July 3
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, July 4
Nothing scheduled
Monday, July 5
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, July 6
Legion baseball — Woodbury at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Junior Legion baseball — East Ridge at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
Legion baseball — At River Falls, 5 p.m.
Junior Legion baseball — River Falls at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
Junior Legion baseball — Simley at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 9
Legion baseball — At Gopher Classic, TBA
Junior Legion baseball — At Eagan Tournament, TBA
Saturday, July 10
Legion baseball — At Gopher Classic, TBA
Junior Legion baseball — At Eagan Tournament, TBA
Sunday, July 11
Legion baseball — At Gopher Classic, TBA
Junior Legion baseball — At Eagan Tournament, TBA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.