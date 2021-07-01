Friday, July 2

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, July 3

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, July 4

Nothing scheduled

Monday, July 5

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, July 6

Legion baseball — Woodbury at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Junior Legion baseball — East Ridge at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

Legion baseball — At River Falls, 5 p.m.

Junior Legion baseball — River Falls at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 8

Junior Legion baseball — Simley at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 9

Legion baseball — At Gopher Classic, TBA

Junior Legion baseball — At Eagan Tournament, TBA

Saturday, July 10

Legion baseball — At Gopher Classic, TBA

Junior Legion baseball — At Eagan Tournament, TBA

Sunday, July 11

Legion baseball — At Gopher Classic, TBA

Junior Legion baseball — At Eagan Tournament, TBA

