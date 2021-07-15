Friday, July 16
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, July 17
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, July 18
Legion baseball — At Apple Valley, 3 p.m.
Monday, July 19
Legion baseball — Playoffs, TBA
Junior Legion baseball — At Hastings, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20
Nothing scheduled
Wednesday, July 21
Junior Legion baseball — At Henry Sibley, 4 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
Junior Legion baseball — Sub-state playoffs, TBA
Friday, July 23
Junior Legion baseball — Sub-state playoffs, TBA
Saturday, July 24
Junior Legion baseball — Sub-state playoffs, TBA
Sunday, July 25
Junior Legion baseball — Sub-state playoffs, TBA
