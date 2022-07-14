Friday, July 15

Legion baseball — At Forest Lake (Schumacher), 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, July 17

Nothing scheduled

Monday, July 18

Legion baseball — At Mahtomedi, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19

Legion baseball — Sub-State (Playoffs), TBA

Junior Legion baseball — At Woodbury, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

Legion baseball — Sub-State (Playoffs), TBA

Junior Legion baseball — Stillwater Black at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

Legion baseball — Sub-State (Playoffs), TBA

Junior Legion baseball — District Playoffs, TBA

Friday, July 22

Legion baseball — Sub-State (Playoffs), TBA

Junior Legion baseball — District Playoffs, TBA

Saturday, July 23

Legion baseball — Sub-State (Playoffs), TBA

Junior Legion baseball — District Playoffs, TBA

Sunday, July 24

Legion baseball — Sub-State (Playoffs), TBA

Junior Legion baseball — District Playoffs, TBA

