Friday, January 10
Boys basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.
Alpine skiing — At Welch Invitational, 9 a.m.
Saturday, January 11
Boys hockey — At Forest Lake (FLSC), 3 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Rochester Lourdes, 2 p.m.
Wrestling — Pony Stampede at SAHS, 9 a.m.
Gymnastics — At Lakeville North Invite, 9 a.m.
Nordic skiing — At ABC Relays (Wirth), TBA
Sunday, January 12
Nothing scheduled
Monday, January 13
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, January 14
Boys basketball — At Irondale, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Irondale (Schwans Super Rink), 7:30 p.m.
Alpine skiing — At SEC meet (Afton Alps), 5 p.m.
Nordic skiing — At SEC classic race (LEPR), 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, January 15
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, January 16
Boys hockey — At East Ridge (CG Ice Arena), 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — St. Croix Falls at SAHS, 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics — Irondale/Mounds View at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — At Woodbury (CGMS), 6 p.m.
Nordic skiing — At SEC freestyle (Battle Creek), 3:45 p.m.
Friday, January 17
Boys basketball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
Saturday, January 18
Girls basketball — Hopkins at Anoka Ramsey CC, 2:30 p.m.
Boys hockey — Roseville at SCVRC, 3 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Roseville (Roseville Ice Arena), 7:30 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — True Team 4AA at SMS, 1 p.m.
Gymnastics — At Park Invitational, 11 p.m.
Alpine skiing — At Giants Ridge Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, January 19
Nothing scheduled
