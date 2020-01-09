Friday, January 10

Boys basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.

Alpine skiing — At Welch Invitational, 9 a.m.

Saturday, January 11

Boys hockey — At Forest Lake (FLSC), 3 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Rochester Lourdes, 2 p.m.

Wrestling — Pony Stampede at SAHS, 9 a.m.

Gymnastics — At Lakeville North Invite, 9 a.m.

Nordic skiing — At ABC Relays (Wirth), TBA

Sunday, January 12

Nothing scheduled

Monday, January 13

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, January 14

Boys basketball — At Irondale, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Irondale (Schwans Super Rink), 7:30 p.m.

Alpine skiing — At SEC meet (Afton Alps), 5 p.m.

Nordic skiing — At SEC classic race (LEPR), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, January 15

Nothing scheduled

Thursday, January 16

Boys hockey — At East Ridge (CG Ice Arena), 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling — St. Croix Falls at SAHS, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Irondale/Mounds View at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — At Woodbury (CGMS), 6 p.m.

Nordic skiing — At SEC freestyle (Battle Creek), 3:45 p.m.

Friday, January 17

Boys basketball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 18

Girls basketball — Hopkins at Anoka Ramsey CC, 2:30 p.m.

Boys hockey — Roseville at SCVRC, 3 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Roseville (Roseville Ice Arena), 7:30 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — True Team 4AA at SMS, 1 p.m.

Gymnastics — At Park Invitational, 11 p.m.

Alpine skiing — At Giants Ridge Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, January 19

Nothing scheduled

Tags

Load comments