Friday, January 17
Boys basketball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
Saturday, January 18
Girls basketball — Hopkins at Anoka Ramsey CC, 2:30 p.m.
Boys hockey — Roseville at SCVRC, 3 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Roseville (Roseville Ice Arena), 7:30 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — True Team 4AA at SMS, 1 p.m.
Gymnastics — At Park Invitational, 11 p.m.
Alpine skiing — At Giants Ridge Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, January 19
Nothing scheduled
Monday, January 20
Nordic skiing — At SEC pursuit (Battle Creek), 10 a.m.
Tuesday, January 21
Boys basketball — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Park, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — Hill-Murray at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — Woodbury at SCVRC, 5:30 p.m.
Alpine skiing — At SEC meet (Wild Mountain), 5 p.m.
Wednesday, January 22
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, January 23
Boys hockey — Woodbury at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — At Forest Lake triangular, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics — Woodbury at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — East Ridge at SMS, 6 p.m.
Nordic skiing — At SEC classic (LEPR), 3:45 p.m.
Friday, January 24
Boys basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.
Alpine skiing — At Afton Alps Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 25
Boys hockey — At Irondale (Schwans Super Rink), 7:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Mounds View (Shoreview Ice Arena), 4 p.m.
Wrestling — At South St. Paul Invitational, 10 a.m.
Boys swimming and diving — At TT state (U of M), 5 p.m.
Gymnastics — At Eagan Invitational, 11 p.m.
Sunday, January 26
Nothing scheduled
