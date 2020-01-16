Friday, January 17

Boys basketball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 18

Girls basketball — Hopkins at Anoka Ramsey CC, 2:30 p.m.

Boys hockey — Roseville at SCVRC, 3 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Roseville (Roseville Ice Arena), 7:30 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — True Team 4AA at SMS, 1 p.m.

Gymnastics — At Park Invitational, 11 p.m.

Alpine skiing — At Giants Ridge Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, January 19

Nothing scheduled

Monday, January 20

Nordic skiing — At SEC pursuit (Battle Creek), 10 a.m.

Tuesday, January 21

Boys basketball — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Park, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — Hill-Murray at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.

Girls hockey — Woodbury at SCVRC, 5:30 p.m.

Alpine skiing — At SEC meet (Wild Mountain), 5 p.m.

Wednesday, January 22

Nothing scheduled

Thursday, January 23

Boys hockey — Woodbury at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling — At Forest Lake triangular, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics — Woodbury at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — East Ridge at SMS, 6 p.m.

Nordic skiing — At SEC classic (LEPR), 3:45 p.m.

Friday, January 24

Boys basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.

Alpine skiing — At Afton Alps Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 25

Boys hockey — At Irondale (Schwans Super Rink), 7:30 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Mounds View (Shoreview Ice Arena), 4 p.m.

Wrestling — At South St. Paul Invitational, 10 a.m.

Boys swimming and diving — At TT state (U of M), 5 p.m.

Gymnastics — At Eagan Invitational, 11 p.m.

Sunday, January 26

Nothing scheduled

Tags

Load comments