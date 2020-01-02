Friday, January 3
Boys basketball — St. Louis Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Wayzata, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — Duluth East at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Saturday, January 4
Boys basketball — Mahtomedi at SAHS, 3 p.m.
Girls hockey — White Bear Lake at SCVRC, 3 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — At MS Invite (U of M), 5:30 p.m.
Nordic skiing — At Mesabi Invitational, TBA
Sunday, January 5
Nothing scheduled
Monday, January 6
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, January 7
Boys basketball — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — East Ridge at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — Cretin-Derham Hall at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — Cretin-Derham Hall at SCVRC, 5:30 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — At Forest Lake (FLHS), 6 p.m.
Alpine skiing — SEC meet at Afton Alps, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, January 8
Nordic skiing — SEC (freestyle) at Battle Creek, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, January 9
Boys hockey — At White Bear Lake (Vadnais SC), 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — Park at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — At Irondale triangular, 4 p.m.
Gymnastics — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — Roseville at SMS, 6 p.m.
Nordic skiing — SEC (classic) at Theodore Wirth, 3:45 p.m.
Alpine skiing — SEC meet at Wild Mountain, 5 p.m.
Friday, January 10
Boys basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.
Alpine skiing — At Welch Invitational, 9 a.m.
Saturday, January 11
Boys hockey — At Forest Lake (FLSC), 3 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Rochester Lourdes, 2 p.m.
Wrestling — Pony Stampede at SAHS, 9 a.m.
Gymnastics — At Lakeville North Invite, 9 a.m.
Nordic skiing — At ABC Relays (Wirth), TBA
Sunday, January 12
Nothing scheduled
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.