Friday, January 3

Boys basketball — St. Louis Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Wayzata, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — Duluth East at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 4

Boys basketball — Mahtomedi at SAHS, 3 p.m.

Girls hockey — White Bear Lake at SCVRC, 3 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — At MS Invite (U of M), 5:30 p.m.

Nordic skiing — At Mesabi Invitational, TBA

Sunday, January 5

Nothing scheduled

Monday, January 6

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, January 7

Boys basketball — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — East Ridge at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — Cretin-Derham Hall at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.

Girls hockey — Cretin-Derham Hall at SCVRC, 5:30 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — At Forest Lake (FLHS), 6 p.m.

Alpine skiing — SEC meet at Afton Alps, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, January 8

Nordic skiing — SEC (freestyle) at Battle Creek, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, January 9

Boys hockey — At White Bear Lake (Vadnais SC), 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — Park at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling — At Irondale triangular, 4 p.m.

Gymnastics — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — Roseville at SMS, 6 p.m.

Nordic skiing — SEC (classic) at Theodore Wirth, 3:45 p.m.

Alpine skiing — SEC meet at Wild Mountain, 5 p.m.

Friday, January 10

Boys basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.

Alpine skiing — At Welch Invitational, 9 a.m.

Saturday, January 11

Boys hockey — At Forest Lake (FLSC), 3 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Rochester Lourdes, 2 p.m.

Wrestling — Pony Stampede at SAHS, 9 a.m.

Gymnastics — At Lakeville North Invite, 9 a.m.

Nordic skiing — At ABC Relays (Wirth), TBA

Sunday, January 12

Nothing scheduled

