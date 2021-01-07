Friday, January 8
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, January 9
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, January 10
Nothing scheduled
Monday, January 11
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, January 12
Nothing scheduled
Wednesday, January 13
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, January 14
Boys hockey — At Park (Cottage Grove Ice Arena), 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — At Mahtomedi triangular, 5 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — Roseville at SAHS, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, January 15
Boys basketball — At Park, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Park at SAHS, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 16
Wrestling — Triangular at SAHS, 9 a.m.
Sunday, January 17
Nothing scheduled
