Local sports calendar (Jan. 7-16) The Gazette Jan 6, 2022 Friday, January 7Boys basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.Girls basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.Boys hockey — At Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, January 8Girls basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 2 p.m.Boys hockey — At Duluth East, 7 p.m.Gymnastics — At Watertown-Mayer Invitational, noonBoys swimming and diving — At Maroon/Gold Invite, 10 a.m.Nordic skiing — At Mesabi Invite (Gants Ridge), 8 a.m.Sunday, January 9Nothing scheduledMonday, January 10Nothing scheduledTuesday, January 11Boys hockey — Cretin-Derham Hall at SCVRC, 7 p.m.Girls hockey — At Park (Cottage Grove Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.Boys swimming and diving — Forest Lake at SMS, 6 p.m.Alpine skiing — SEC meet at Wild Mountain, 5 p.m.Wednesday, January 12Boys basketball — East Ridge at SAHS, 7 p.m.Girls basketball — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.Nordic skiing — SEC meet at Battle Creek, 3:10 p.m.Thursday, January 13Boys hockey — Roseville at SCVRC, 7 p.m.Wrestling — Tri-City United at SAHS, 7 p.m.Gymnastics — At Woodbury, 6 p.m.Boys swimming and diving — East Ridge at SMS, 6 p.m.Alpine skiing — SEC meet at Wild Mountain, 5 p.m.Friday, January 14Boys basketball — At Park, 7 p.m.Girls basketball — Moorhead at SAHS, 7 p.m.Girls hockey — At Andover, 7 p.m.Wrestling — River Falls at SAHS (Gym 3 & 4), 5:15 p.m.Saturday, January 15Boys hockey — At Mounds View (TCO), 7:15 p.m.Wrestling — Pony Stampede at SAHS, 9 a.m.Gymnastics — At Lakeville North Invitational, 9 a.m.Boys swimming and diving — TT Section at SMS, 1:30 p.m.Sunday, January 16Nothing scheduled
