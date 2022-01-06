Friday, January 7

Boys basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — At Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 8

Girls basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 2 p.m.

Boys hockey — At Duluth East, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics — At Watertown-Mayer Invitational, noon

Boys swimming and diving — At Maroon/Gold Invite, 10 a.m.

Nordic skiing — At Mesabi Invite (Gants Ridge), 8 a.m.

Sunday, January 9

Nothing scheduled

Monday, January 10

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, January 11

Boys hockey — Cretin-Derham Hall at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Park (Cottage Grove Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — Forest Lake at SMS, 6 p.m.

Alpine skiing — SEC meet at Wild Mountain, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, January 12

Boys basketball — East Ridge at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.

Nordic skiing — SEC meet at Battle Creek, 3:10 p.m.

Thursday, January 13

Boys hockey — Roseville at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Tri-City United at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics — At Woodbury, 6 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — East Ridge at SMS, 6 p.m.

Alpine skiing — SEC meet at Wild Mountain, 5 p.m.

Friday, January 14

Boys basketball — At Park, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Moorhead at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Andover, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — River Falls at SAHS (Gym 3 & 4), 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, January 15

Boys hockey — At Mounds View (TCO), 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling — Pony Stampede at SAHS, 9 a.m.

Gymnastics — At Lakeville North Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming and diving — TT Section at SMS, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 16

Nothing scheduled

