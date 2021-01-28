Friday, January 29

Boys basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Woodbury (Health East SC), 6 p.m.

Wrestling — At Simley (Kasson-Mantorville) triangular, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics — East Ridge at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Boys Nordic skiing — SEC meet at Battle Creek, 3 p.m.

Girls Nordic skiing — SEC meet at Battle Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, January 30

Boys hockey — East Ridge at SCVRC, 3 p.m.

Sunday, January 31

Nothing scheduled

Monday, February 1

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, February 2

Boys basketball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At White Bear Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Cretin-Derham Hall (Highland), 7:15 p.m.

Boys alpine skiing — SEC meet at Wild Mountain, 5 p.m.

Girls alpine skiing — SEC meet at Wild Mountain, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, February 3

Nothing scheduled

Thursday, February 4

Boys hockey — Cretin-Derham Hall at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — Woodbury at SCVRC, 2 p.m.

Wrestling — Triangular (Tri-City, STMA) at STMA, 6:30 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — C-D Hall at SMS, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Woodbury at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Boys Nordic skiing — White Bear Lake at LEPR, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Nordic skiing — White Bear Lake at LEPR, 3 p.m.

Friday, February 5

Boys basketball — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — East Ridge at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 6

Boys hockey — Woodbury at SCVRC, 3 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Forest Lake (FLSC), 2 p.m.

Sunday, February 7

Nothing scheduled

Tags

Load comments