Friday, January 29
Boys basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Woodbury (Health East SC), 6 p.m.
Wrestling — At Simley (Kasson-Mantorville) triangular, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics — East Ridge at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Boys Nordic skiing — SEC meet at Battle Creek, 3 p.m.
Girls Nordic skiing — SEC meet at Battle Creek, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, January 30
Boys hockey — East Ridge at SCVRC, 3 p.m.
Sunday, January 31
Nothing scheduled
Monday, February 1
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, February 2
Boys basketball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At White Bear Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Cretin-Derham Hall (Highland), 7:15 p.m.
Boys alpine skiing — SEC meet at Wild Mountain, 5 p.m.
Girls alpine skiing — SEC meet at Wild Mountain, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, February 3
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, February 4
Boys hockey — Cretin-Derham Hall at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — Woodbury at SCVRC, 2 p.m.
Wrestling — Triangular (Tri-City, STMA) at STMA, 6:30 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — C-D Hall at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics — Woodbury at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Boys Nordic skiing — White Bear Lake at LEPR, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Nordic skiing — White Bear Lake at LEPR, 3 p.m.
Friday, February 5
Boys basketball — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — East Ridge at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 6
Boys hockey — Woodbury at SCVRC, 3 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Forest Lake (FLSC), 2 p.m.
Sunday, February 7
Nothing scheduled
