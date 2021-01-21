Friday, January 22

Boys basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.

Boys Nordic skiing — Irondale at Como Park GC, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Nordic skiing — Irondale at Como Park GC, 3 p.m.

Saturday, January 23

Boys hockey — Mounds View at Vadnais SC, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Triangular (C-DH, Irondale) at SAHS, 9 a.m.

Monday, January 25

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, January 26

Boys basketball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — White Bear Lake at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Boys alpine skiing — SEC meet at Afton Alps, 5 p.m.

Girls alpine skiing — SEC meet at Afton Alps, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, January 27

Nothing scheduled

Thursday, January 28

Boys hockey — White Bear Lake at SCVRC, 5 p.m.

Wrestling — Triangular (Wayzata and TBA) at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — Woodbury at SAHS, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, January 29

Boys basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Woodbury (Health East SC), 6 p.m.

Wrestling — At Simley (Kasson-Mantorville) triangular, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics — East Ridge at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Boys Nordic skiing — SEC meet at Battle Creek, 3 p.m.

Girls Nordic skiing — SEC meet at Battle Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, January 30

Boys hockey — East Ridge at SCVRC, 3 p.m.

Tags

Load comments