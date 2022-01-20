Local sports calendar (Jan. 21-30) The Gazette Jan 20, 2022 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, January 21Boys basketball — At Irondale, 7 p.m.Girls basketball — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.Girls hockey — At Forest Lake (FLSC), 6 p.m.Saturday, January 22Boys hockey — At Forest Lake (FLSC), 6 p.m.Girls hockey — At East Ridge (Health East SC), 7:30 p.m.Wrestling — At St. Croix Falls Invitational, 10 a.m.Gymnastics — At Park Invitational, 11 a.m.Sunday, January 23Nothing scheduledMonday, January 24Adapted hockey — At South Suburban (Jefferson), 4:30 p.m.Tuesday, January 25Boys basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.Girls basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.Boys hockey — East Ridge at SCVRC, 7 p.m.Girls hockey — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.Alpine skiing — SEC meet at Afton Alps, 5 p.m.Wednesday, January 26Boys basketball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.Girls basketball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.Gymnastics — At Forest Lake, 6 p.m.Nordic skiing — SEC Meet at Elm Creek Park, 3:40 p.m.Adapted hockey — Owatonna at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.Thursday, January 27Boys hockey — At Park (Cottage Grove Ice Arena), 7:30 p.m.Girls hockey — Gentry Academy at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.Boys swimming and diving — At Irondale (Edgewood), 6 p.m.Alpine skiing — SEC meet at Afton Alps, 4:30 p.m.Friday, January 28Boys basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.Girls basketball — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.Wrestling — SEC triangular at White Bear Lake, 5 p.m.Nordic skiing — SEC Meet at Theodore Wirth Park, 5:30 p.m.Saturday, January 29Girls hockey — SEC cross-over playoff, TBAWrestling — At Cretin-Derham Hall Invitational, 9 a.m.Sunday, January 30Nothing scheduled Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stillwater Ponies Local Sports Calendar Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2021 Reader Choice Winners E-Editions Stillwater Gazette Jan 14, 2022 0 Stillwater Valley Life Jan 14, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.