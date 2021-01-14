Friday, January 15
Boys basketball — At Park, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Boys Nordic skiing — At Phalen Park, 3 p.m.
Girls Nordic skiing — At Phalen Park, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, January 16
Wrestling — Triangular (ER, Hastings) at SAHS, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, January 17
Nothing scheduled
Monday, January 18
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, January 19
Boys basketball — East Ridge at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — Roseville at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, January 20
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, January 21
Boys hockey — Roseville at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Triangular (F. Lake, H. Sibley) at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — M. View at SAHS, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, January 22
Boys basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.
Boys Nordic skiing — Irondale at Como Park GC, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Nordic skiing — Irondale at Como Park GC, 3 p.m.
Saturday, January 23
Boys hockey — Mounds View at Vadnais SC, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Triangular (C-DH, Irondale) at SAHS, 9 a.m.
Sunday, January 24
Nothing scheduled
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.