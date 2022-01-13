Sorry, an error occurred.
Friday, January 14
Boys basketball — At Park, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Moorhead at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Andover, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — River Falls at SAHS (Gym 3 & 4), 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, January 15
Boys hockey — At Mounds View (TCO), 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling — Pony Stampede at SAHS, 9 a.m.
Gymnastics — At Lakeville North Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys swimming and diving — TT Section at SMS, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, January 16
Nothing scheduled
Monday, January 17
Nordic skiing — SEC meet at Battle Creek, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, January 18
Boys basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — At Hill-Murray (Aldrich), 7:15 p.m.
Girls hockey — Woodbury at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Alpine skiing — SEC meet at Afton Alps, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, January 19
Boys hockey — Irondale at SCVRC, 5 p.m.
Thursday, January 20
Wrestling — At Richfield triangular, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — Park at SMS, 6 p.m.
Nordic skiing — SEC quad at Lake Elmo PR, 3:40 p.m.
Friday, January 21
Boys basketball — At Irondale, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Forest Lake (FLSC), 6 p.m.
Saturday, January 22
Boys hockey — At Forest Lake (FLSC), 6 p.m.
Girls hockey — At East Ridge (Health East SC), 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — At St. Croix Falls Invitational, 10 a.m.
Gymnastics — At Park Invitational, 11 a.m.
Sunday, January 23
