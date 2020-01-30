Friday, January 31

Boys basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics — Roseville at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

Boys hockey — At Mounds View (Vadnais SC), 7:30 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Forest Lake (FL Sports Center), 3 p.m.

Wrestling — At Cretin-Derham Hall Invitational, 9 a.m.

Nordic skiing — Jeanne Lyner (freestyle) at Bro. Creek, TBA

Sunday, February 2

Nothing scheduled

Monday, February 3

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, February 4

Boys basketball — Minneapolis South at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — White Bear Lake at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.

Alpine skiing — At Section 7 Meet (Giants Ridge), 10 a.m.

Wednesday, February 5

Girls basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 6

Boys basketball — At White Bear Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Boys hockey — At Cretin-Derham Hall (Highland), 7:15 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — At Irondale, 6 p.m.

Wrestling — Quadrangular at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — East Ridge at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Nordic skiing — At Section 4 Meet (Battle Creek), 9 a.m.

Friday, February 7

Girls basketball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 8

Girls hockey — Section 4AA quarterfinals, TBA

Wrestling — JV Conference Meet at SAHS, 10 a.m.

Gymnastics — JV Conference Meet at WB Lake, 11 a.m.

Sunday, February 9

Nothing scheduled

