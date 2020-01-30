Friday, January 31
Boys basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics — Roseville at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Saturday, February 1
Boys hockey — At Mounds View (Vadnais SC), 7:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Forest Lake (FL Sports Center), 3 p.m.
Wrestling — At Cretin-Derham Hall Invitational, 9 a.m.
Nordic skiing — Jeanne Lyner (freestyle) at Bro. Creek, TBA
Sunday, February 2
Nothing scheduled
Monday, February 3
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, February 4
Boys basketball — Minneapolis South at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — White Bear Lake at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Alpine skiing — At Section 7 Meet (Giants Ridge), 10 a.m.
Wednesday, February 5
Girls basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
Thursday, February 6
Boys basketball — At White Bear Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Boys hockey — At Cretin-Derham Hall (Highland), 7:15 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — At Irondale, 6 p.m.
Wrestling — Quadrangular at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics — East Ridge at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Nordic skiing — At Section 4 Meet (Battle Creek), 9 a.m.
Friday, February 7
Girls basketball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 8
Girls hockey — Section 4AA quarterfinals, TBA
Wrestling — JV Conference Meet at SAHS, 10 a.m.
Gymnastics — JV Conference Meet at WB Lake, 11 a.m.
Sunday, February 9
Nothing scheduled
