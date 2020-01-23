Friday, January 24
Boys basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.
Alpine skiing — At Afton Alps Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 25
Boys hockey — At Irondale (Schwans Super Rink), 7:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Mounds View (Shoreview Ice Arena), 4 p.m.
Wrestling — At South St. Paul Invitational, 10 a.m.
Boys swimming and diving — At TT state (U of M), 5 p.m.
Gymnastics — At Eagan Invitational, 11 p.m.
Sunday, January 26
Nothing scheduled
Monday, January 27
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, January 28
Boys basketball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — Mahtomedi at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — At East Ridge (Bielenberg), 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics — At Park, 6 p.m.
Nordic skiing — At Sprint Relays (Phalen Park), 3:45 p.m.
Alpine skiing — At SEC meet (Afton Alps), 5 p.m.
Wednesday, January 29
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, January 30
Boys hockey — Park at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — WB Lake at SMS, 6 p.m.
Nordic skiing — At SEC Championships (Battle Creek), TBA
Friday, January 31
Boys basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics — Roseville at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Saturday, February 1
Boys hockey — At Mounds View (Vadnais SC), 7:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Forest Lake (FL Sports Center), 3 p.m.
Wrestling — At Cretin-Derham Hall Invitational, 9 a.m.
Nordic skiing — Jeanne Lyner (freestyle) at Bro. Creek, TBA
