Friday, January 24

Boys basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.

Alpine skiing — At Afton Alps Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 25

Boys hockey — At Irondale (Schwans Super Rink), 7:30 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Mounds View (Shoreview Ice Arena), 4 p.m.

Wrestling — At South St. Paul Invitational, 10 a.m.

Boys swimming and diving — At TT state (U of M), 5 p.m.

Gymnastics — At Eagan Invitational, 11 p.m.

Sunday, January 26

Nothing scheduled

Monday, January 27

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, January 28

Boys basketball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — Mahtomedi at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.

Girls hockey — At East Ridge (Bielenberg), 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — At Park, 6 p.m.

Nordic skiing — At Sprint Relays (Phalen Park), 3:45 p.m.

Alpine skiing — At SEC meet (Afton Alps), 5 p.m.

Wednesday, January 29

Nothing scheduled

Thursday, January 30

Boys hockey — Park at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — WB Lake at SMS, 6 p.m.

Nordic skiing — At SEC Championships (Battle Creek), TBA

Friday, January 31

Boys basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics — Roseville at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

Boys hockey — At Mounds View (Vadnais SC), 7:30 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Forest Lake (FL Sports Center), 3 p.m.

Wrestling — At Cretin-Derham Hall Invitational, 9 a.m.

Nordic skiing — Jeanne Lyner (freestyle) at Bro. Creek, TBA

Tags

Load comments