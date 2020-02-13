Friday, February 14
Girls basketball — At Eden Prairie, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — Section 4AA finals at Aldrich Arena, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Section 4AAA tourney at Mounds View, 4:30 p.m.
Nordic skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, 9 a.m.
Saturday, February 15
Boys hockey — Holy Family at SCVRC, 3 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — JV conference at SMS, noon
Gymnastics — Section 4AA Meet at SAHS, 11 a.m.
Monday, February 17
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, February 18
Boys basketball — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Irondale, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, February 19
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, February 20
Girls hockey — Class AA state quarterfinals at Xcel, TBA
Boys swimming/diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, February 21
Boys basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — Class AA state tourney, TBA
Boys swimming/diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 6:10 p.m.
Gymnastics — State meet (team) at Roy Wilkins, TBA
Saturday, February 22
Boys hockey — Section 4AA quarters at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — Class AA state tourney, TBA
Boys swimming/diving — Section 4AA finals at SMS, 1:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Section 4AAA ind. tourney at SAHS, 10 a.m.
Gymnastics — State meet (individual) at Roy Wilkins, TBA
