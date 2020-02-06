Friday, February 7

Girls basketball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 8

Girls hockey — Section 4AA: WB Lake at SCVRC, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling — JV Conference Meet at SAHS, 10 a.m.

Gymnastics — JV Conference Meet at WB Lake, 11 a.m.

Sunday, February 9

Nothing scheduled

Monday, February 10

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, February 11

Boys basketball — East Ridge at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — St. Thomas Academy at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.

Girls hockey — Section 4AA semis at Aldrich Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 12

Alpine skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, 10 a.m.

Thursday, February 13

Boys basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — Forest Lake at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.

Nordic skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, 9 a.m.

Friday, February 14

Girls basketball — At Eden Prairie, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — Section 4AA finals at Aldrich Arena, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Section 4AAA tourney at Mounds View, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 15

Boys hockey — Holy Family at SCVRC, 3 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — JV conference at SMS, noon

Gymnastics — Section 4AA Meet at SAHS, 11 a.m.

Sunday, February 16

Nothing scheduled

