Friday, February 7
Girls basketball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 8
Girls hockey — Section 4AA: WB Lake at SCVRC, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling — JV Conference Meet at SAHS, 10 a.m.
Gymnastics — JV Conference Meet at WB Lake, 11 a.m.
Sunday, February 9
Nothing scheduled
Monday, February 10
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, February 11
Boys basketball — East Ridge at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — St. Thomas Academy at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — Section 4AA semis at Aldrich Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, February 12
Alpine skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, 10 a.m.
Thursday, February 13
Boys basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — Forest Lake at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Nordic skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, 9 a.m.
Friday, February 14
Girls basketball — At Eden Prairie, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — Section 4AA finals at Aldrich Arena, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Section 4AAA tourney at Mounds View, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 15
Boys hockey — Holy Family at SCVRC, 3 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — JV conference at SMS, noon
Gymnastics — Section 4AA Meet at SAHS, 11 a.m.
Sunday, February 16
Nothing scheduled
