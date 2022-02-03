Local sports calendar (Feb. 4-13) The Gazette Feb 3, 2022 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, February 4Nothing scheduledSaturday, February 5Girls basketball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.Boys hockey — At Maple Grove (MG Ice Arena), 3 p.m.Girls hockey — At Holy Family (Victoria Ice Arena), 3 p.m.Gymnastics — JV Conference Meet at East Ridge, 11 a.m.Sunday, February 6Nothing scheduledMonday, February 7Nothing scheduledTuesday, February 8Boys basketball — At Hudson, 7:15 p.m.Girls basketball — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.Girls hockey — At Blake, 6 p.m.Wednesday, February 9Girls basketball — At St. Paul Central, 7 p.m.Alpine skiing — At Section 4 Meet (Wild Mountain), TBAThursday, February 10Boys hockey — At Cretin-Derham Hall (Highland), 7:15 p.m.Wrestling — At Kasson-Mantorville quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.Boys swimming and diving — At Roseville (Parkview), 6 p.m.Nordic skiing — At Section 4 Meet (Battle Creek), TBAFriday, February 11Boys basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.Girls basketball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.Saturday, February 12Boys hockey — SEC cross-over playoff, TBAGirls hockey — Section 4AA quarterfinals at SCVRC, TBAWrestling — At JV conference tournament (Irondale), 10 a.m.Gymnastics — At Section 4AA Meet (WB Lake), TBASunday, February 13Nothing scheduled Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stillwater Ponies Local Sports Calendar Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2021 Reader Choice Winners Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Stillwater Gazette News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists E-Editions Stillwater Gazette Jan 28, 2022 0 Stillwater Valley Life Jan 28, 2022 0
