Friday, February 26

Boys basketball — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics — At Park, 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 27

Boys hockey — At Cretin-Derham Hall (Highland), 3 p.m.

Wrestling — At Woodbury triangular (North St. Paul), 9 a.m.

Sunday, February 28

Nothing scheduled

Monday, March 1

Gymnastics — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2

Boys basketball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Irondale (NSC-Super Rink), 8 p.m.

Alpine skiing — Section 7 Meet at Giants Ridge, TBA

Wednesday, March 3

Girls basketball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Triangular at Centennial (Anoka), 5 p.m.

Nordic skiing — Section 4 Meet, TBA

Thursday, March 4

Boys hockey — At White Bear Lake (TCO SG), 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Park (Cottage Grove Ice Arena), 5:15 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — At White Bear Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 5

Boys basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — At Elk River triangular (Blaine), 5 p.m.

Gymnastics — Roseville at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Boys hockey — At East Ridge (CG Ice Arena), 5:15 p.m.

Girls hockey — Cretin-Derham Hall at SCVRC, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling — At Albert Lea triangular (Northfield), 1 p.m.

Tags

Load comments