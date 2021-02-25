Friday, February 26
Boys basketball — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics — At Park, 6 p.m.
Saturday, February 27
Boys hockey — At Cretin-Derham Hall (Highland), 3 p.m.
Wrestling — At Woodbury triangular (North St. Paul), 9 a.m.
Sunday, February 28
Nothing scheduled
Monday, March 1
Gymnastics — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 2
Boys basketball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Irondale (NSC-Super Rink), 8 p.m.
Alpine skiing — Section 7 Meet at Giants Ridge, TBA
Wednesday, March 3
Girls basketball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Triangular at Centennial (Anoka), 5 p.m.
Nordic skiing — Section 4 Meet, TBA
Thursday, March 4
Boys hockey — At White Bear Lake (TCO SG), 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Park (Cottage Grove Ice Arena), 5:15 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — At White Bear Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, March 5
Boys basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — At Elk River triangular (Blaine), 5 p.m.
Gymnastics — Roseville at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 6
Boys hockey — At East Ridge (CG Ice Arena), 5:15 p.m.
Girls hockey — Cretin-Derham Hall at SCVRC, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling — At Albert Lea triangular (Northfield), 1 p.m.
