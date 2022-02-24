Friday, February 25

Boys basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming/diving — Section (diving) at SMS, 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, February 26

Boys hockey — Section 4AA: East Ridge at SCVRC, 8 p.m.

Wrestling — Section 4AAA individual tourney at SAHS, TBA

Boys swimming/diving — Section finals at SMS, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 27

Nothing scheduled

Monday, February 28

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, March 1

Boys basketball — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2

Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA quarterfinals at SAHS, TBA

Boys hockey — Section 4AA semifinals at Aldrich, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 3

Wrestling — Class AAA state team tourney at Xcel, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming and diving — State diving at U of M, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Boys basketball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — Section 4AA finals at Aldrich, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Class AAA state individual tourney at Xcel, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming and diving — State prelims at U of M, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA semifinals at SAHS, noon

Wrestling — Class AAA state individual tourney at Xcel, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming and diving — State finals at U of M, 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

Nothing scheduled

Tags

Load comments