Local sports calendar (Feb. 25-March 6) The Gazette Feb 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, February 25Boys basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.Girls basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.Boys swimming/diving — Section (diving) at SMS, 6:10 p.m.Saturday, February 26Boys hockey — Section 4AA: East Ridge at SCVRC, 8 p.m.Wrestling — Section 4AAA individual tourney at SAHS, TBABoys swimming/diving — Section finals at SMS, 1:30 p.m.Sunday, February 27Nothing scheduledMonday, February 28Nothing scheduledTuesday, March 1Boys basketball — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.Wednesday, March 2Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA quarterfinals at SAHS, TBABoys hockey — Section 4AA semifinals at Aldrich, 7:30 p.m.Thursday, March 3Wrestling — Class AAA state team tourney at Xcel, 9 a.m.Boys swimming and diving — State diving at U of M, 6 p.m.Friday, March 4Boys basketball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.Boys hockey — Section 4AA finals at Aldrich, 7 p.m.Wrestling — Class AAA state individual tourney at Xcel, 9 a.m.Boys swimming and diving — State prelims at U of M, 6 p.m.Saturday, March 5Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA semifinals at SAHS, noonWrestling — Class AAA state individual tourney at Xcel, 9 a.m.Boys swimming and diving — State finals at U of M, 6 p.m.Sunday, March 6Nothing scheduled Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stillwater Ponies Local Sports Calendar Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2021 Reader Choice Winners Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Stillwater Gazette News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists E-Editions Stillwater Gazette Feb 18, 2022 0 Stillwater Valley Life Feb 18, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.