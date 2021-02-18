Friday, February 19
Boys basketball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — At Woodbury (Health East SC), 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics — Irondale/Mounds View at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Saturday, February 20
Girls hockey — At Roseville, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Triangular at Mounds View, 9 a.m.
Sunday, February 21
Nothing scheduled
Monday, February 22
Boys Nordic skiing — At Battle Creek, 3 p.m.
Girls Nordic skiing — At Battle Creek, 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, February 23
Boys basketball — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Park, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Mounds View (Schwans), 7:30 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — Roseville at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, February 24
Gymnastics — At White Bear Lake, 6 p.m.
Thursday, February 25
Boys hockey — At Roseville (Roseville Ice Arena), 7:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — East Ridge at SCVRC, 8 p.m.
Wrestling — Park and Tartan at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — Irondale at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, February 26
Boys basketball — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics — At Park, 6 p.m.
Saturday, February 27
Boys hockey — At Cretin-Derham Hall (Highland), 3 p.m.
Wrestling — Triangular at Woodbury, 9 a.m.
Sunday, February 28
Nothing scheduled
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.