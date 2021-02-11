Friday, February 12

Boys basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 13

Boys hockey — Park at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Gentry Academy (TCOGC), 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Triangular at Lakeville North, 5 p.m.

Sunday, February 14

Nothing scheduled

Monday, February 15

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, February 16

Boys alpine skiing — SEC meet at Wild Mountain, 1 p.m.

Girls alpine skiing — SEC meet at Wild Mountain, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, February 17

Boys basketball — At Irondale, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — At East Ridge (Health East SC), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 18

Boys hockey — At Forest Lake (FLSC), 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Roseville and South St. Paul at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — At Park (CGMS), 5:30 p.m.

Boys Nordic skiing — Forest Lake at Battle Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Nordic skiing — Forest Lake at Battle Creek, 3 p.m.

Friday, February 19

Boys basketball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — At Woodbury (Health East SC), 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Irondale/Mounds View at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 20

Girls hockey — At Roseville, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Triangular at Mounds View, 9 a.m.

Sunday, February 21

Nothing scheduled

Tags

Load comments