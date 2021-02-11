Friday, February 12
Boys basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 13
Boys hockey — Park at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Gentry Academy (TCOGC), 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Triangular at Lakeville North, 5 p.m.
Sunday, February 14
Nothing scheduled
Monday, February 15
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, February 16
Boys alpine skiing — SEC meet at Wild Mountain, 1 p.m.
Girls alpine skiing — SEC meet at Wild Mountain, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, February 17
Boys basketball — At Irondale, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — At East Ridge (Health East SC), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, February 18
Boys hockey — At Forest Lake (FLSC), 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Roseville and South St. Paul at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — At Park (CGMS), 5:30 p.m.
Boys Nordic skiing — Forest Lake at Battle Creek, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Nordic skiing — Forest Lake at Battle Creek, 3 p.m.
Friday, February 19
Boys basketball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — At Woodbury (Health East SC), 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics — Irondale/Mounds View at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Saturday, February 20
Girls hockey — At Roseville, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Triangular at Mounds View, 9 a.m.
Sunday, February 21
Nothing scheduled
