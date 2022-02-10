Friday, February 11

Boys basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 12

Boys hockey — SEC cross-over playoff, TBA

Girls hockey — Section 4AA: NSP/Tartan at SCVRC, 8 p.m.

Wrestling — At JV conference tournament (Irondale), 10 a.m.

Gymnastics — At Section 4AA Meet (WB Lake), 11 a.m.

Sunday, February 13

Nothing scheduled

Monday, February 14

Adapted hockey — South Washington at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 15

Boys basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — Section 4AA semifinals at Aldrich, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16

Nordic skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, 2 p.m.

Alpine skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, 10 a.m.

Adapted hockey — St. Paul Humboldt at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 17

Boys basketball — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — At Holy Family (Victoria Ice Arena), 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — Section 4AA finals at Aldrich, 7 p.m.

Nordic skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, 9 a.m.

Friday, February 18

Girls basketball — East Ridge at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics — State meet (team) at Roy Wilkins, 11 a.m.

Saturday, February 19

Wrestling — Section 4AAA team tourney at SAHS, TBA

Gymnastics — State meet (individuals) at Roy Wilkins, 11 a.m.

Boys swimming and diving — JV SEC at Park (OMS), noon

Sunday, February 20

Nothing scheduled

