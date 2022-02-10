Local sports calendar (Feb. 11-20) The Gazette Feb 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, February 11Boys basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.Girls basketball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.Saturday, February 12Boys hockey — SEC cross-over playoff, TBAGirls hockey — Section 4AA: NSP/Tartan at SCVRC, 8 p.m.Wrestling — At JV conference tournament (Irondale), 10 a.m.Gymnastics — At Section 4AA Meet (WB Lake), 11 a.m.Sunday, February 13Nothing scheduledMonday, February 14Adapted hockey — South Washington at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.Tuesday, February 15Boys basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.Girls basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.Girls hockey — Section 4AA semifinals at Aldrich, 7 p.m.Wednesday, February 16Nordic skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, 2 p.m.Alpine skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, 10 a.m.Adapted hockey — St. Paul Humboldt at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.Thursday, February 17Boys basketball — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.Boys hockey — At Holy Family (Victoria Ice Arena), 7 p.m.Girls hockey — Section 4AA finals at Aldrich, 7 p.m.Nordic skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, 9 a.m.Friday, February 18Girls basketball — East Ridge at SAHS, 7 p.m.Gymnastics — State meet (team) at Roy Wilkins, 11 a.m.Saturday, February 19Wrestling — Section 4AAA team tourney at SAHS, TBAGymnastics — State meet (individuals) at Roy Wilkins, 11 a.m.Boys swimming and diving — JV SEC at Park (OMS), noonSunday, February 20Nothing scheduled Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stillwater Ponies Local Sports Calendar Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2021 Reader Choice Winners Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Stillwater Gazette News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists E-Editions Stillwater Gazette Feb 4, 2022 0 Stillwater Valley Life Feb 4, 2022 0
