Friday, February 21
Boys basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming/diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 6:10 p.m.
Saturday, February 22
Boys hockey — Section 4AA: Roseville at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming/diving — Section 4AA finals at SMS, 1:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Section 4AAA ind. tourney at SAHS, 10 a.m.
Gymnastics — State meet (individual) at Roy Wilkins, 6 p.m.
Sunday, February 23
Nothing scheduled
Monday, February 24
Boys basketball — At Park, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, February 25
Nothing scheduled
Wednesday, February 26
Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA quarters at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — Section 4AA semifinals at Aldrich, 8 p.m.
Thursday, February 27
Wrestling — Class AAA state team tournament at Xcel, 9 a.m.
Boys swimming and diving — State meet U of M, 6 p.m.
Friday, February 28
Boys basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — Section 4AA finals at Aldrich, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Class AAA state individual tourney at Xcel, 9 a.m.
Boys swimming and diving — State meet U of M, 6 p.m.
Saturday, February 29
Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA semis at Hastings, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — State meet U of M, 6 p.m.
Wrestling — Class AAA state individual tourney at Xcel, 9 a.m.
Sunday, March 1
Nothing scheduled
