Friday, February 21

Boys basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming/diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, February 22

Boys hockey — Section 4AA: Roseville at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming/diving — Section 4AA finals at SMS, 1:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Section 4AAA ind. tourney at SAHS, 10 a.m.

Gymnastics — State meet (individual) at Roy Wilkins, 6 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

Nothing scheduled

Monday, February 24

Boys basketball — At Park, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 25

Nothing scheduled

Wednesday, February 26

Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA quarters at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — Section 4AA semifinals at Aldrich, 8 p.m.

Thursday, February 27

Wrestling — Class AAA state team tournament at Xcel, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming and diving — State meet U of M, 6 p.m.

Friday, February 28

Boys basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — Section 4AA finals at Aldrich, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Class AAA state individual tourney at Xcel, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming and diving — State meet U of M, 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 29

Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA semis at Hastings, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — State meet U of M, 6 p.m.

Wrestling — Class AAA state individual tourney at Xcel, 9 a.m.

Sunday, March 1

Nothing scheduled

