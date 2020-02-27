Friday, February 28
Boys basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Class AAA state individual tourney at Xcel, 9 a.m.
Boys swimming and diving — State meet U of M, 6 p.m.
Saturday, February 29
Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA semis at Hastings, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — State meet U of M, 6 p.m.
Wrestling — Class AAA state individual tourney at Xcel, 9 a.m.
Sunday, March 1
Nothing scheduled
Monday, March 2
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, March 3
Nothing scheduled
Wednesday, March 4
Boys basketball — Section 4AAAA quarterfinals, TBA
Thursday, March 5
Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA finals at Hastings, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, March 7
Boys basketball — Section 4AAAA semis at Hastings, TBA
Sunday, March 8
Nothing scheduled
