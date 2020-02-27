Friday, February 28

Boys basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Class AAA state individual tourney at Xcel, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming and diving — State meet U of M, 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 29

Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA semis at Hastings, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — State meet U of M, 6 p.m.

Wrestling — Class AAA state individual tourney at Xcel, 9 a.m.

Sunday, March 1

Nothing scheduled

Monday, March 2

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, March 3

Nothing scheduled

Wednesday, March 4

Boys basketball — Section 4AAAA quarterfinals, TBA

Thursday, March 5

Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA finals at Hastings, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, March 7

Boys basketball — Section 4AAAA semis at Hastings, TBA

Sunday, March 8

Nothing scheduled

