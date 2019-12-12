Friday, December 13
Boys basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — At Eden Prairie (EPCC), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 14
Boys hockey — Irondale at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — Mounds View at SCVRC, 3 p.m.
Gymnastics — At Annandale Invitational (AMS), 11:15 a.m.
Boys swimming and diving — At Woodbury Invite, 10:45 a.m.
Sunday, December 15
Nothing scheduled
Monday, December 16
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, December 17
Boys basketball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At White Bear Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Girls hockey — East Ridge at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Nordic skiing — At Battle Creek (classic), 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, December 18
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, December 19
Boys basketball — At Fridley, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Simley, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — At Park (Cottage Grove Ice Arena), 7:30 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — At C-DH (St. Kate’s), 6 p.m.
Gymnastics — At Forest Lake, 6 p.m.
Nordic skiing — Mounds Park Academy at LEPR, 3:45 p.m.
Friday, December 20
Wrestling — At Rochster Christmas Tournament, 2 p.m.
Alpine skiing — At Wild Mountain Invitational, 9 a.m.
Saturday, December 21
Boys basketball — At Blaine, 3 p.m.
Boys hockey — Mounds View at SCVRC, 3 p.m.
Girls hockey — Forest Lake at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — At Rochster Christmas Tournament, 9 a.m.
Sunday, December 22
Nothing scheduled
