Friday, December 13

Boys basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — At Eden Prairie (EPCC), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 14

Boys hockey — Irondale at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.

Girls hockey — Mounds View at SCVRC, 3 p.m.

Gymnastics — At Annandale Invitational (AMS), 11:15 a.m.

Boys swimming and diving — At Woodbury Invite, 10:45 a.m.

Sunday, December 15

Nothing scheduled

Monday, December 16

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, December 17

Boys basketball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At White Bear Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Girls hockey — East Ridge at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.

Nordic skiing — At Battle Creek (classic), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, December 18

Nothing scheduled

Thursday, December 19

Boys basketball — At Fridley, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Simley, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — At Park (Cottage Grove Ice Arena), 7:30 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — At C-DH (St. Kate’s), 6 p.m.

Gymnastics — At Forest Lake, 6 p.m.

Nordic skiing — Mounds Park Academy at LEPR, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, December 20

Wrestling — At Rochster Christmas Tournament, 2 p.m.

Alpine skiing — At Wild Mountain Invitational, 9 a.m.

Saturday, December 21

Boys basketball — At Blaine, 3 p.m.

Boys hockey — Mounds View at SCVRC, 3 p.m.

Girls hockey — Forest Lake at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling — At Rochster Christmas Tournament, 9 a.m.

Sunday, December 22

Nothing scheduled

