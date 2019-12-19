Friday, December 20
Wrestling — At Rochster Christmas Tournament, 2 p.m.
Alpine skiing — At Wild Mountain Invitational, 9 a.m.
Saturday, December 21
Boys basketball — At Blaine, 3 p.m.
Boys hockey — Mounds View at SCVRC, 3 p.m.
Girls hockey — Forest Lake at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — At Rochster Christmas Tournament, 9 a.m.
Sunday, December 22
Nothing scheduled
Monday, December 23
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, December 24
Nothing scheduled
Wednesday, December 25
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, December 26
Girls hockey — At Edina Walser Tourney: Edina, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, December 27
Boys basketball — At Rochester Tourney: Century, 8:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Edina Walser Tourney, TBA
Wrestling — At La Crosse Bi-State Classic, 9 a.m.
Saturday, December 28
Boys basketball — At Rochester Tourney, 5:30/6:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Edina Walser Tourney, TBA
Wrestling — At La Crosse Bi-State Classic, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, December 29
Nothing scheduled
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.