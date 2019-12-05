Friday, December 6
Girls basketball — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 7
Boys hockey — At Roseville, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — Roseville at SCVRC, 3 p.m.
Sunday, December 8
Nothing scheduled
Monday, December 9
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, December 10
Boys basketball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Woodbury (Bielenberg), 7 p.m.
Nordic skiing — At Battle Creek (freestyle), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, December 11
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, December 12
Boys hockey — At Woodbury (Bielenberg), 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — At Mounds View (CMS), 6 p.m.
Nordic skiing — At Theodore Wirth Park (freestyle), TBA
Friday, December 13
Boys basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — At Eden Prairie (EPCC), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 14
Boys hockey — Irondale at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — Mounds View at SCVRC, 3 p.m.
Gymnastics — At Annandale Invitational (AMS), 11:15 a.m.
Boys swimming and diving — At Woodbury Invite, 10:45 a.m.
Sunday, December 15
Nothing scheduled
