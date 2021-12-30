Friday, December 31

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, January 1

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, January 2

Nothing scheduled

Monday, January 3

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, January 4

Boys basketball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — Irondale at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Alpine skiing — SEC meet at Afton Alps, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, January 5

Nordic skiing — SEC meet at Battle Creek, 3:40 p.m.

Thursday, January 6

Girls hockey — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Triangular at SAHS (M. View, Woodbury), 5 p.m.

Gymnastics — Roseville at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — At C-D Hall (St. Kate’s), 6 p.m.

Alpine skiing — At Powder Ridge Invite, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, January 7

Boys basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — At Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 8

Girls basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 2 p.m.

Boys hockey — At Duluth East, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics — At Watertown-Mayer Invitational, noon

Boys swimming and diving — At Maroon/Gold Invite, 10 a.m.

Nordic skiing — At Mesabi Invite (Gants Ridge), 8 a.m.

Sunday, January 9

Nothing scheduled

