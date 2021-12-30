Local sports calendar (Dec. 31-Jan. 9) The Gazette Dec 30, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, December 31Nothing scheduledSaturday, January 1Nothing scheduledSunday, January 2Nothing scheduledMonday, January 3Nothing scheduledTuesday, January 4Boys basketball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.Girls basketball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.Girls hockey — Irondale at SCVRC, 7 p.m.Alpine skiing — SEC meet at Afton Alps, 5 p.m.Wednesday, January 5Nordic skiing — SEC meet at Battle Creek, 3:40 p.m.Thursday, January 6Girls hockey — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.Wrestling — Triangular at SAHS (M. View, Woodbury), 5 p.m.Gymnastics — Roseville at SAHS, 6 p.m.Boys swimming and diving — At C-D Hall (St. Kate’s), 6 p.m.Alpine skiing — At Powder Ridge Invite, 3:30 p.m.Friday, January 7Boys basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.Girls basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.Boys hockey — At Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, January 8Girls basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 2 p.m.Boys hockey — At Duluth East, 7 p.m.Gymnastics — At Watertown-Mayer Invitational, noonBoys swimming and diving — At Maroon/Gold Invite, 10 a.m.Nordic skiing — At Mesabi Invite (Gants Ridge), 8 a.m.Sunday, January 9Nothing scheduled Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stillwater Ponies Local Sports Calendar Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2021 Reader Choice Winners E-Editions Stillwater Gazette Dec 24, 2021 0 Stillwater Valley Life Dec 24, 2021 0
