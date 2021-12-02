Friday, December 3

Boys basketball — Blaine at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 4

Girls basketball — STMA at Hopkins LC, 12:45 p.m.

Girls hockey — East Ridge at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — At Faribault Invitational, 10 a.m.

Sunday, December 5

Nothing scheduled

Monday, December 6

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, December 7

Boys basketball — Apple Valley at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Irondale, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — Cretin-Derham Hall at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 8

Nordic skiing — SEC meet at Les Bolstad GG, 3:40 p.m.

Thursday, December 9

Girls basketball — At Rosemount, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — Park at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Quadrangular at Champlin Park, 4 p.m.

Gymnastics — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — SEC Relays at SMS, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, December 10

Girls basketball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — At Amery, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 11

Boys hockey — At Blaine (Fogerty), 3 p.m.

Girls hockey — At White Bear Lake (WBL SC), 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 12

Nothing scheduled

