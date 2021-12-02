Friday, December 3
Boys basketball — Blaine at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 4
Girls basketball — STMA at Hopkins LC, 12:45 p.m.
Girls hockey — East Ridge at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — At Faribault Invitational, 10 a.m.
Sunday, December 5
Nothing scheduled
Monday, December 6
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, December 7
Boys basketball — Apple Valley at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Irondale, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — Cretin-Derham Hall at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, December 8
Nordic skiing — SEC meet at Les Bolstad GG, 3:40 p.m.
Thursday, December 9
Girls basketball — At Rosemount, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — Park at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Quadrangular at Champlin Park, 4 p.m.
Gymnastics — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — SEC Relays at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, December 10
Girls basketball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — At Amery, 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 11
Boys hockey — At Blaine (Fogerty), 3 p.m.
Girls hockey — At White Bear Lake (WBL SC), 3 p.m.
Sunday, December 12
Nothing scheduled
