Local sports calendar (Dec. 10-19) The Gazette Dec 9, 2021 Friday, December 10Girls basketball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.Wrestling — At Amery, 7 p.m.Saturday, December 11Boys hockey — At Blaine (Fogerty), 3 p.m.Girls hockey — At White Bear Lake (WBL SC), 3 p.m.Sunday, December 12Nothing scheduledMonday, December 13Nothing scheduledTuesday, December 14Boys basketball — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.Girls basketball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.Girls hockey — Roseville at SCVRC, 7 p.m.Nordic skiing — SEC meet at Les Bolstad GC, 3:40 p.m.Wednesday, December 15Nothing scheduledThursday, December 16Boys basketball — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.Boys hockey — At Woodbury (Health East SC), 7:30 p.m.Girls hockey — Edina at SCVRC, 7 p.m.Boys swimming and diving — At Mounds View, 6 p.m.Nordic skiing — Team sprints at Eagle Valley GC, 3:40 p.m.Friday, December 17Girls basketball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.Wrestling — At Rochester Christmas Tournament, 2 p.m.Saturday, December 18Boys basketball — North St. Paul at SAHS, 7 p.m.Boys hockey — At East Ridge (CG Ice Arena), 7:30 p.m.Girls hockey — At Mounds View (NSC), 7 p.m.Wrestling — At Rochester Christmas Tournament, 9 a.m.Boys swimming and diving — At Chaska/Chan Invite, 1 p.m.Sunday, December 19Nothing scheduled
