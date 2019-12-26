Friday, December 27
Boys basketball — At Rochester Tourney: Century, 8:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Edina Walser Tourney, TBA
Wrestling — At La Crosse Bi-State Classic, 9 a.m.
Saturday, December 28
Boys basketball — At Rochester Tourney, 5:30/6:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Edina Walser Tourney, TBA
Wrestling — At La Crosse Bi-State Classic, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, December 29
Nothing scheduled
Monday, December 30
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, December 31
Nothing scheduled
Wednesday, January 1
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, January 2
Girls hockey — At Minnetonka, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Quadrangular at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — Park at SMS, 6 p.m.
Alpine skiing — At Powder Ridge Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, January 3
Boys basketball — St. Louis Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Wayzata, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — Duluth East at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Saturday, January 4
Boys basketball — Mahtomedi at SAHS, 3 p.m.
Girls hockey — White Bear Lake at SCVRC, 3 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — At MS Invite (U of M), 5:30 p.m.
Nordic skiing — At Mesabi Invitational, TBA
Sunday, January 5
Nothing scheduled
