Friday, August 28
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, August 29
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, August 30
Nothing scheduled
Monday, August 31
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, September 1
Boys soccer — At Forest Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer — At Forest Lake, 5 p.m.
Girls tennis — At Irondale, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 2
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, September 3
Boys soccer — Mounds View at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer — Mounds View at SAHS, 7:30 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving — Irondale at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Forest Lake at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, September 4
Boys cross country — SEC triangular at Como Park, noon
Girls cross country — SEC triangular at Como Park, noon
Saturday, September 5
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, September 6
Nothing scheduled
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.