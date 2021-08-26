Friday, August 27

Girls soccer — At Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Volleyball — Moorhead at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Boys soccer — Minneapolis Southwest at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Volleyball — STMA at Hopkins Lindbergh Center, 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 29

Nothing scheduled

Monday, August 30

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, August 31

Boys soccer — At Eastview (Johnny Cake Ridge Field), 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — At Rosemount, 7 p.m.

Volleyball — At River Falls, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 1

Girls tennis — Centennial at SAHS, 4 p.m.

Thursday, September 2

Football — Centennial at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — At Tartan, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming and diving — Park at SMS, 6 p.m.

Girls tennis — Woodbury at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, September 3

Girls soccer — Lakeville North at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 4

Boys cross country — At Marshfield Columbus Invite, 10 a.m.

Sunday, September 5

Nothing scheduled

