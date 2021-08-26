Friday, August 27
Girls soccer — At Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Volleyball — Moorhead at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Boys soccer — Minneapolis Southwest at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Volleyball — STMA at Hopkins Lindbergh Center, 7 p.m.
Sunday, August 29
Nothing scheduled
Monday, August 30
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, August 31
Boys soccer — At Eastview (Johnny Cake Ridge Field), 5 p.m.
Girls soccer — At Rosemount, 7 p.m.
Volleyball — At River Falls, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 1
Girls tennis — Centennial at SAHS, 4 p.m.
Thursday, September 2
Football — Centennial at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer — At Tartan, 7 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving — Park at SMS, 6 p.m.
Girls tennis — Woodbury at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, September 3
Girls soccer — Lakeville North at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Saturday, September 4
Boys cross country — At Marshfield Columbus Invite, 10 a.m.
Sunday, September 5
Nothing scheduled
