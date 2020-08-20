Friday, August 21

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, August 22

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, August 23

Nothing scheduled

Monday, August 24

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, August 25

Nothing scheduled

Wednesday, August 26

Nothing scheduled

Thursday, August 27

Boys soccer — At Roseville, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — At Roseville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls swimming and diving — C-D Hall at SMS, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — At Woodbury, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, August 28

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, August 29

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, August 30

Nothing scheduled

Tags

Load comments