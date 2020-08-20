Friday, August 21
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, August 22
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, August 23
Nothing scheduled
Monday, August 24
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, August 25
Nothing scheduled
Wednesday, August 26
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, August 27
Boys soccer — At Roseville, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer — At Roseville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving — C-D Hall at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — At Woodbury, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, August 28
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, August 29
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, August 30
Nothing scheduled
