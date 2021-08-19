Friday, August 20
Girls tennis — McGuire Invitational at SAHS, 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 21
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, August 22
Nothing scheduled
Monday, August 23
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, August 24
Girls tennis — At Lakeville South Invitational, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, August 25
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, August 26
Boys soccer — Rosemount at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving — SEC Relays at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Boys cross country — Twilight Meet at SMS, 8 p.m.
Friday, August 27
Girls soccer — At Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Volleyball — Moorhead at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Boys soccer — Minneapolis Southwest at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Volleyball — STMA at Hopkins Lindbergh Center, 7 p.m.
Sunday, August 29
Nothing scheduled
