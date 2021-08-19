Friday, August 20

Girls tennis — McGuire Invitational at SAHS, 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 21

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, August 22

Nothing scheduled

Monday, August 23

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, August 24

Girls tennis — At Lakeville South Invitational, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, August 25

Nothing scheduled

Thursday, August 26

Boys soccer — Rosemount at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming and diving — SEC Relays at SMS, 5:30 p.m.

Boys cross country — Twilight Meet at SMS, 8 p.m.

Friday, August 27

Girls soccer — At Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Volleyball — Moorhead at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Boys soccer — Minneapolis Southwest at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Volleyball — STMA at Hopkins Lindbergh Center, 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 29

Nothing scheduled

Tags

Load comments