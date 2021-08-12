Friday, August 13
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, August 14
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, August 15
Nothing scheduled
Monday, August 16
SAHS — First day of practice for most fall sports teams
Tuesday, August 17
Nothing scheduled
Wednesday, August 18
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, August 19
Nothing scheduled
Friday, August 20
Girls tennis — McGuire Invitational at SAHS, 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 21
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, August 22
Nothing scheduled
