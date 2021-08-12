Friday, August 13

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, August 14

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, August 15

Nothing scheduled

Monday, August 16

SAHS — First day of practice for most fall sports teams

Tuesday, August 17

Nothing scheduled

Wednesday, August 18

Nothing scheduled

Thursday, August 19

Nothing scheduled

Friday, August 20

Girls tennis — McGuire Invitational at SAHS, 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 21

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, August 22

Nothing scheduled

Tags

Load comments