Friday, April 9
Softball — Elk River at SAHS, 4:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, April 11
Nothing scheduled
Monday, April 12
Baseball — At White Bear Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — At White Bear Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf — SEC meet at Prestwick GC, 9 a.m.
Girls golf — SEC meet at Tanners Brook GC, 1 p.m.
Synchro swimming — Columbia Heights at SMS, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13
Boys tennis — At Roseville, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
Baseball — At Forest Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Irondale at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Boys track and field — SEC meet at Woodbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls track and field — SEC meet at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Boys tennis — Woodbury at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, April 16
Baseball — Woodbury at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — At St. Thomas Academy, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Boys tennis — Triangular at SAHS, 8:30 a.m.
Girls lacrosse — At Breck, 4 p.m.
Sunday, April 18
Nothing scheduled
