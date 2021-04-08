Friday, April 9

Softball — Elk River at SAHS, 4:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, April 11

Nothing scheduled

Monday, April 12

Baseball — At White Bear Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At White Bear Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — SEC meet at Prestwick GC, 9 a.m.

Girls golf — SEC meet at Tanners Brook GC, 1 p.m.

Synchro swimming — Columbia Heights at SMS, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13

Boys tennis — At Roseville, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14

Baseball — At Forest Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Irondale at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Boys track and field — SEC meet at Woodbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls track and field — SEC meet at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Woodbury at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Baseball — Woodbury at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — At St. Thomas Academy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

Boys tennis — Triangular at SAHS, 8:30 a.m.

Girls lacrosse — At Breck, 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 18

Nothing scheduled

