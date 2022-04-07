Friday, April 8

Softball — At Forest Lake, 5:15 p.m.

Boys track and field — At MN State-Mankato, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field — At MN State-Mankato, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Baseball — At Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Boys tennis — Herzog Invitational at SAHS, 9 a.m.

Sunday, April 10

Nothing scheduled

Monday, April 11

Baseball — At East Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At Roseville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — At SEC meet (Prestwick GC) 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12

Softball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field — SEC Relays at Roseville, 3:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Mounds Park Academy at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf — At SEC meet (Tanners Brook GC) 1 p.m.

Synchro swimming — Forest Lake at SMS, TBA

Wednesday, April 13

Baseball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field — SEC Relays at WB Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Chisago Lakes at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf — At Hudson Invitational (Troy Burne) 9 a.m.

Thursday, April 14

Boys tennis — At East Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf — At Irondale Invitational (Bunker Hills GC) 9 a.m.

Girls lacrosse — At Eden Prairie, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Baseball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 1 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — Edina at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Softball — At Elk River, noon

Girls lacrosse — At Prior Lake, 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Nothing scheduled

