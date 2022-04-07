Local sports calendar (April 8-17) The Gazette Apr 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, April 8Softball — At Forest Lake, 5:15 p.m.Boys track and field — At MN State-Mankato, 4:30 p.m.Girls track and field — At MN State-Mankato, 4 p.m.Saturday, April 9Baseball — At Moorhead, 2 p.m.Boys tennis — Herzog Invitational at SAHS, 9 a.m.Sunday, April 10Nothing scheduledMonday, April 11Baseball — At East Ridge, 4:30 p.m.Softball — At Roseville, 4:30 p.m.Girls golf — At SEC meet (Prestwick GC) 2 p.m.Tuesday, April 12Softball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.Girls track and field — SEC Relays at Roseville, 3:30 p.m.Boys tennis — Mounds Park Academy at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.Girls golf — At SEC meet (Tanners Brook GC) 1 p.m.Synchro swimming — Forest Lake at SMS, TBAWednesday, April 13Baseball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.Softball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.Boys track and field — SEC Relays at WB Lake, 3:30 p.m.Boys tennis — Chisago Lakes at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.Boys golf — At Hudson Invitational (Troy Burne) 9 a.m.Thursday, April 14Boys tennis — At East Ridge, 3:30 p.m.Boys golf — At Irondale Invitational (Bunker Hills GC) 9 a.m.Girls lacrosse — At Eden Prairie, 5:30 p.m.Friday, April 15Baseball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 1 p.m.Boys lacrosse — Edina at SAHS, 7 p.m.Saturday, April 16Softball — At Elk River, noonGirls lacrosse — At Prior Lake, 1 p.m.Sunday, April 17Nothing scheduled Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Stillwater Gazette News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists 2021 Reader Choice Winners E-Editions Stillwater Gazette Apr 1, 2022 0 Stillwater Valley Life Apr 1, 2022 0
